U.S. troops protect oil fields in Northeast Syria

U.S. Forces in northeastern Syria continue to secure oil fields not only from the self-declared Islamic State of Iraq and Syria but also from the Syrian government and Russian forces.

Currently, U.S. Soldiers with M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles continue to perform important tasks of defense duties at oil fields.

The soldiers are in Syria to support the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) mission, according to a recent service announcement.

“CJTF remains committed to working by, with, and through our partners to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh,” the announcement says.

At the same time, Pentagon said that the U.S. was not profiting from Syrian oil, despite sending troops to protect oilfields in the country’s east.

Moreover, revenue from oil is going to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a key US ally in the military campaign against ISIS.

According to U.S. officials, the goal is to allow the SDF to have “the ability to work on building up their strength on the de-ISIS campaign”.