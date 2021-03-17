U.S. State Dept. approves Stryker infantry carrier purchase by North Macedonia

The U.S. State Department has cleared a possible $210 million foreign military sale of fifty-four Stryker combat vehicles to North Macedonia, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced this week.

The U.S. military’s DSCA issued a press release on March 16, 2021, that announced that the Government of North Macedonia has requested the possible sale of 54 Stryker Vehicles, including M1126 Infantry Carrier Vehicles, M1130 Command Vehicles, and M1129 Mortar Carrier Vehicles.

According to the DSCA, the complete package also includes included are M2A1 .50 cal machine guns; M6 Smoke Grenade launchers and associated spares; Harris radios; Common Remote Operated Weapons Station (CROWS); Defense Advanced GPS Receiver; AN/VAS-5 Driver’s Vision Enhancer; spare parts and components; special tools and test equipment; publications and technical manuals; training; field service representatives; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistical support services, and other related elements of the program and logistical support.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally which is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe,” the DSCA notice says.

The principal contractor will be General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS), Sterling Heights, MI; vehicles will be produced at GDLS-Canada in London, Ontario. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.

Stryker is a family of eight-wheel-drive combat vehicles that can travel at speeds up to 62 mph on highways, with a range of 312 miles. Introduced in 2000, the eight-wheeled, medium-weight Stryker provides versatility, survivability, lethality and maneuverability.