U.S. Special ops forces aims to award contract for longer-range ammunition

The U.S. Special Operations Command is moving forward with a new contract for 6.5 Creedmoor Multi-Purpose (MP) ammunition for use in the 6.5 Creedmoor gas operated weapon systems, according to a Federal Business Opportunities notice published last week.

The service has released a request for the manufacture and delivery of MP ammunition, included a longer-range 6.5mm Creedmoor round.

In a July 16 notice, Special Operations Command announced plans to award a new ammunition contract for the 2nd quarter of Fiscal Year (FY) 2021. The estimated quantity of ammunition to be procured is up to 400K cartridges each.

- Advertisement -

The 6.5mm Creedmoor was designed specifically for long-range target shooting. It was developed in partnership by Hornady Senior Ballistics Scientist Dave Emary and Dennis DeMille, VP of product development for Creedmoor Sports, hence the name.

According to the National Interest, the 6.5 Creedmoor round has come to dominate the medium-caliber long range shooting scene, due to being able to accommodate bullets with far superior ballistic coefficients, resulting in flatter-shooting faster rounds. 6.5 Creedmoor is also generally held to have less recoil despite increased velocity.