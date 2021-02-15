Monday, February 15, 2021
type here...

U.S. Special Operations Command pursuing ‘limited competition’ for MH-6 Little Bird upgrade

NewsArmy
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Pick

The U.S. Special Operations Command eyes limited competition between Fulcrum Concepts and CFD International for a replacement Light Weight Plank Systems (LWPS) for use on the A/MH-6M helicopters.

As noted by the U.S. government’s main contracting website, Special Operations Command is looking for a contractor for procurement LWPS in one five-year ordering period.

The LWPS designed and produced for the AH-6 and MH-6 Little Bird helicopters. It utilizes a unique modular concept to quickly configure aircraft for armed or unarmed missions.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The plank systems extend across the middle fuselage compartment providing mounting points for the weapons and ammunition cans. Other components are located on a separate pallet to maximize space within the crew compartment.

The LWPS lank is easily installed and removed with quick-release pins. The weapon system can be configured using an array of weapons, but its primary weapon system configuration includes pintle-mounted GAU-19/A 12.7mm Gatling guns and pylons for missiles.

A/MH-6M is a special operations forces-unique helicopter developed in close collaboration with special operations forces operators and combat developers.

Originally based on a modified OH-6A, it was later based on the MD 500E, with a single five-bladed main rotor. The newest version, the MH-6M, is based on the MD 530F and has a single, six-bladed main rotor and four-bladed tail rotor.

Photo courtesy of SOF AT&L

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Avatar
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP