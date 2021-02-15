U.S. Special Operations Command pursuing ‘limited competition’ for MH-6 Little Bird upgrade

The U.S. Special Operations Command eyes limited competition between Fulcrum Concepts and CFD International for a replacement Light Weight Plank Systems (LWPS) for use on the A/MH-6M helicopters.
As noted by the U.S. government’s main contracting website, Special Operations Command is looking for a contractor for procurement LWPS in one five-year ordering period.
The LWPS designed and produced for the AH-6 and MH-6 Little Bird helicopters. It utilizes a unique modular concept to quickly configure aircraft for armed or unarmed missions.
The plank systems extend across the middle fuselage compartment providing mounting points for the weapons and ammunition cans. Other components are located on a separate pallet to maximize space within the crew compartment.
The LWPS lank is easily installed and removed with quick-release pins. The weapon system can be configured using an array of weapons, but its primary weapon system configuration includes pintle-mounted GAU-19/A 12.7mm Gatling guns and pylons for missiles.
A/MH-6M is a special operations forces-unique helicopter developed in close collaboration with special operations forces operators and combat developers.
Originally based on a modified OH-6A, it was later based on the MD 500E, with a single five-bladed main rotor. The newest version, the MH-6M, is based on the MD 530F and has a single, six-bladed main rotor and four-bladed tail rotor.