U.S. military receives first upgraded Boeing’s compact lasers

Aerospace giant Boeing has announced that it has upgraded and delivered the first batch of previously deployed Compact Laser Weapon System (CLWS) units to a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) customer – increasing their maximum beam power and reliability.

According to a recent service news release, Boeing expects to complete upgrades on the remaining units and deliver them in the first quarter of 2021.

The new Boeing’s laser weapon systems contain an integrated counter-Unmanned Aerial System package, including a radar system for detection and a high-resolution sensor system for target identification and aimpoint selection.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“The upgraded units will provide warfighters with enhanced protection against larger and more numerous hostile unmanned aircraft systems,” said Kurt Sorenson, Boeing program manager for CLWS. “They will also enable them to defeat threats more quickly and efficiently.”

Boeing’s CLWS, developed to provide cost-effective, precision air defense capabilities against emerging threats, continues to prove its combat-readiness for current and prospective DoD customers in an array of exercises.

During a recent live fire drill in Yuma, Arizona, DoD trainees successfully defeated 12 out of 12 threats while operating a CLWS unit.

“Operators continue to have great success using the system to acquire, track and defeat hostile targets with minimal training required,” said Sorenson.