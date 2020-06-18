U.S. Forces reportedly block Russian military convoy in Syria

U.S. forces in northeast Syria reportedly has block another Russian military convoy trying to gain access to the oil fields.

Several American Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles carrying American soldiers stopped Russian military vehicles west of Al-Hasakah province while they were trying to reach key oil fields in the region.

In social media also was released short video showed how U.S. armoured vehicles are pursuing the Russian BTR-80 wheeled armoured personnel carrier and Tigr vehicle.

This was not the first time U.S. forces had encountered Russian patrols in the area.

Despite no significant conflict being reported, the incident has become a reminder of the high stakes in Syria, where U.S. military activity aims to guard oil fields and prevent them from falling into the hands of other actors, including Russia and extremist groups.

The oil fields are concentrated in the province of Deir el-Zour in eastern Syria, near the Iraqi border, and Al-Hasakah in the northeast.