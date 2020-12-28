U.S. Forces Korea receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

The U.S. Department of Defense has reported that the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for U.S. Forces Korea has arrived at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea.

The details were given in a 28 December media release, to announce that the first shipment of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine already arrived in Korea.

“Team Osan will deliberately identify high-risk personnel in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Defense, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Forces Korea guidance to reduce the burden of COVID-19 on our Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Space Operators, and their families,” the release said.

U.S. Forces Korea commander Gen. Robert Abrams said Wednesday that his command will begin to receive and administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine “over the next few days,” and the initial inoculations will go to frontline health care workers and first responders.

The U.S. Department of Defense said earlier that Allgood Army Community Hospital inside Camp Humphreys in South Korea will be one of four sites outside the continental U.S. that will receive the initial vaccination.

Additionally, the first boxes with Moderna COVID-19 vaccines also have been delivered to Yokota Air Base, Japan for U.S. troops in the region.