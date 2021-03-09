U.S. Army’s Infantry Squad Vehicle now undergoing tests at YPG

The U.S. Army currently testing its newest Infantry Squad Vehicles, based on the high-performance Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 pickup, at Yuma Proving Grounds, Yuma, Ariz.

According to a recent service news release, the new air-dropped fast-attack vehicle promises to give Soldiers an opportunity to arrive to a fight faster, rested and ready.

Also stated that the Army intends to eventually field 59 ISVs to each brigade, beginning with brigades within the 82nd Airborne Division in May.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Designed to provide rapid ground mobility, the expeditionary ISV is a light and agile all-terrain troop carrier intended to transport a nine-Soldier infantry squad moving throughout the battlefield.

The ISV is based on the award-winning 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck architecture and leverages 90 percent proven commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) parts, including Chevrolet Performance race components. The 5,000-pound ISV was uniquely engineered to fulfill military requirements and designed to provide rapid ground mobility.

According to Army officials, the new vehicle able to sling-load beneath a UH-60 Blackhawk or fit inside a CH-47 Chinook.

The total production ISV contract award value is $214.3 million to procure the initial Army Procurement Objective of 649. The approved Army Acquisition Objective is 2,065 vehicles.

Meanwhile, CNBC reported that the first vehicles delivered to the Army were built at GM’s Milford Proving Grounds in Michigan.