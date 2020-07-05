Sunday, July 5, 2020
U.S. Army’s helicopter makes emergency landing in South Korea

Colton Jones
By Colton Jones
United States Forces Korea said one of its helicopters landed near Han River Park in South Korea on Thursday shortly after takeoff from Yongsan Garrison.

UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter made a precautionary landing shortly after take-off, according to a recent service news release.

“There were no reported injuries to those onboard or to any civilians near the landing site,” it said in a statement.

The Stars and Stripes reported that UH-60 landed in an empty field near a parking lot in a riverside park near the base. The field was cordoned off and guarded by military police and South Korean police hours after the incident, which South Korean officials said occurred at about 4 p.m.

A fire official who spoke on condition of anonymity said five fire trucks responded to the incident but left after about 50 minutes since there was very little damage. He said a tent and a television satellite were knocked over by the wind.

USFK and local authorities will assess any potential damage that may have occurred during the precautionary landing, according to a press release from USFK Public Affairs released on Friday.

Local sources said that this particular helicopter is one of the VIP helicopters assigned to transport USFK Commander General Robert Abrams. The other helicopter carrying Gen. Abrams made it back safely.

The cause of the precautionary landing is under investigation.

Executive Editor

