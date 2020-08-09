Sunday, August 9, 2020
U.S. Army will award contract to Rheinmetall for tank ammunition

NewsArmy
Colton Jones
By Colton Jones

Photo by Jason Johnston

In a notice posted on the Federal website, the Pentagon announced the U.S. Army Contracting Command intends to award an initial contract to German weapons maker Rheinmetall for tank ammunition.

“The Government intends to solicit and negotiate with Rheinmetall Waffe Munition (RWM) GmbH, Werkstr. 2, Oberndorf am Neckar, Baden-Wurttemberg, 78727, Germany for procurement of a quantity of ninety 120mm diameter x 570mm length DM53 penetrator cartridges and a quantity of ninety 120mm diameter x 570mm length DM53A1 penetrator cartridges,” the Aug. 6 notice said.

The Rheinmetall’s website said the DM53 is the world’s first temperature-independent high-performance tank ammunition. It was designed to maximize the performance of projectiles fired from 120mm smoothbore guns such as the L44 or L55. This new generation of ammunition is considerably more accurate and causes substantially less barrel erosion.


Currently, the DM53 round in service with the German, Swiss and Netherlands Armies.

DM53A1 is an advanced version of the DM53. Currently being supplied in series to the armed forces of Germany, Austria and Turkey as the DM 63. DM53A1 also was selected by the armed forces of Finland and Denmark.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

