Saturday, August 1, 2020
U.S. Army Special Operations awards contract to Boeing for nine MH-47G helicopters

NewsArmy
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Staff Sgt. Reed Knutson

The U.S. Department of Defense and Boeing announced on Friday an agreement worth about $265 million for nine more MH-47G Block II Chinook helicopters that employees in its Philadelphia plant will assemble for the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command (USASOAC).

“The Boeing Co, Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $265,022,000 firm-fixed-price, delivery order contract modification (P00001) to contract H92241-19-F-0091 for the procurement of nine MH-47G Chinook aircraft in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM),” the DoD said in a statement.

Boeing is now on contract for 24 of the next-generation Chinooks. The MH-47G Block II Chinook features an improved structure and weight reduction initiatives like new lighter weight fuel pods that increase performance, efficiency, and commonality across the fleet.


The new Chinooks will give the Army significantly more capability for extremely challenging missions, according to a company news release.

“The G-Model is a critical asset for the Army, our nation, and the defense industrial base,” said Andy Builta, vice president and H-47 program manager. “We’re honored that the Army’s special operators trust us to deliver it.”

In 2019, U.S. Special Operations Command has contracted Boeing to provide six renew-build and one new-build MH-47G Chinook helicopters.

Boeing has more than 4,600 Boeing employees in Pennsylvania supporting H-47 Chinook, V-22 Osprey, MH-139A Grey Wolf and a number of services and engineering efforts. Boeing’s presence, including suppliers and vendors, supports an estimated 16,000 total jobs in Pennsylvania.

