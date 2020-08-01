U.S. Army Special Operations awards contract to Boeing for nine MH-47G helicopters

The U.S. Department of Defense and Boeing announced on Friday an agreement worth about $265 million for nine more MH-47G Block II Chinook helicopters that employees in its Philadelphia plant will assemble for the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command (USASOAC).

“The Boeing Co, Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $265,022,000 firm-fixed-price, delivery order contract modification (P00001) to contract H92241-19-F-0091 for the procurement of nine MH-47G Chinook aircraft in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM),” the DoD said in a statement.

Boeing is now on contract for 24 of the next-generation Chinooks. The MH-47G Block II Chinook features an improved structure and weight reduction initiatives like new lighter weight fuel pods that increase performance, efficiency, and commonality across the fleet.



- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -



The new Chinooks will give the Army significantly more capability for extremely challenging missions, according to a company news release.

“The G-Model is a critical asset for the Army, our nation, and the defense industrial base,” said Andy Builta, vice president and H-47 program manager. “We’re honored that the Army’s special operators trust us to deliver it.”

In 2019, U.S. Special Operations Command has contracted Boeing to provide six renew-build and one new-build MH-47G Chinook helicopters.

Boeing has more than 4,600 Boeing employees in Pennsylvania supporting H-47 Chinook, V-22 Osprey, MH-139A Grey Wolf and a number of services and engineering efforts. Boeing’s presence, including suppliers and vendors, supports an estimated 16,000 total jobs in Pennsylvania.