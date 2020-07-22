Wednesday, July 22, 2020
U.S. Army soldiers injured in armored vehicle accident in Syria

NewsArmyVideo
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Several U.S. Army Soldiers were injured in an overturned armored vehicle accident in northeastern Syria.

According to local sources,  M-ATV Special Forces Vehicle driven by Green Berets is overturned during patrolling in northeastern Syria. The source did not specify how many Soldiers were hurt.

The result of armored vehicle accident was seen in a short video that began circulating on social media on 21 July. The released footage shows how the American armored vehicles stopped on the road near the place where the protected vehicle overturned.

Details of the incident were not reported.

In June, in social media was released short video showed how U.S. armoured vehicles are pursuing the Russian BTR-80 wheeled armoured personnel carrier and Tigr vehicle in northeastern Syria.

The Pentagon deployed troops to northeastern Syria to conduct ground patrols and to defuse escalating tensions in a narrow buffer zone inside Syria.

