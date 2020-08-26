U.S. Army shares incredible video of latest M1 tank version tests

The 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the U.S. Army has released incredible video footage shows tests of the latest version of iconic Abrams M1 Main Battle Tank.

Tankers from Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, have conducted test-fire their newest weapon — the M1A2 System Enhancement Package Version 3 (SEPV3) Abrams Main Battle Tank.

The 3rd Greywolf Brigade is the first unit in the U.S. Army to receive the new four crewmembers, 80-ton tanks, which are an upgraded version of the M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank. Fort Hood received a total of 29 new tanks.

Equipped with a 120mm smoothbore cannon, M2 .50 caliber machine gun and 7.62mm M240 machine gun, the new tanks are enhanced with improved armor plating to protect against such things as improvised explosive devices (IEDs). On-board computer systems have been upgraded to improve firing accuracy and an auxiliary engine helps save fuel consumption.

The addition of the new tanks is a part of the Greywolf brigade’s ongoing modernization that is set to enhance combat power within America’s First Team during future large scale ground combat operation.