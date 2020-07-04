U.S. Army requests proposals for Small Arms Ammunition

The U.S. Army Contracting Command released a pre-solicitation notice regarding a contract to produce 5.56mm, 7.62mm, and Caliber .50 ammunition.

The Army announced in a Jul. 1 notice posted to the Federal Business Opportunities website that it on behalf of the Office of the Program Manager, Maneuver Ammunition Systems (OPM-MAS) intends to issue Request for Proposal (RFP) for a Small Caliber Second Source supplier to produce 5.56mm, 7.62mm, and Caliber .50 ammunition. The supplier is required to be geographically separated from the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant (LCAAP).

According to a recently published request for information, the acquisition will have a base award and evaluated option pricing periods. The base award will consist of firm quantities of 10,000,000 each of 5.56mm and 12,000,000 each of 7.62mm.

The following ammunition will be included in this acquisition:

5.56mm, M855 Ball Clipped,

5.56mm, M855 Ball Linked,

5.56mm, M200 Blank Clipped,

5.56mm, M855A1 Ball Linked,

5.56mm, M855A1 Ball Clipped,

5.56mm, M855A1 Ball Commercial Pack,

5.56mm, M855A1 Ball Clipped Bulk,

7.62mm, 4 M80 Ball/1 M62 Tracer Linked,

7.62mm, M80 Ball Linked,

7.62mm, M80A1 Ball Linked,

7.62mm, M80A1 Ball Carton,

7.62mm, 4 M80A1 Ball/1 M62A1 Tracer Linked,

Caliber .50, M33 Ball Linked,

Caliber .50, Lead Free, M33 Ball Linked,

Caliber .50, 4 Ball M33/1 Trace M17 Linked,

Caliber .50, Lead Free, 4 Ball M33/1 Trace M17 Linked,

Caliber .50, M8 API/M20 APIT,

Caliber .50, M1A1.

Also noted that the following family maximum quantities will apply to each Option Year Pricing Period:

75,000,000 each for 5.56mm

48,000,000 each for 7.62mm

15,000,000 each for Caliber .50

Finished components are restricted to the U.S./Canada with the exception of Tracer Projectiles, Incendiary Projectiles, and Magnesium Powder.

Estimated Solicitation Issue Date is August 3, 2020.