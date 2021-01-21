U.S. Army repainting its military vehicles with green paint for camouflage

U.S. Army repainting its military vehicles with a woodland green paint scheme appropriate for the Europian region.

The dozens of military vehicles were re-painted to a camouflage scheme more appropriate for its new surroundings. The vehicles are part of Army Prepositioned Stock-2 and a key element in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s power projection and warfighter readiness.

Recently, 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion – Africa was charged with the task of re-painting dozens of military vehicles belonging to the 405th AFSB’s Army Prepositioned Stock-2. These vehicles are part of U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s power projection package, ready to be issued to deploying warfighters during contingency operations and times of war.

During the months of November and December – in record time – a team of Italian local national employees from AFSBn-Africa’s Directorate of Maintenance re-painted 36 vehicles at the Leghorn Army Depot, an astounding average production of five vehicles a week in just under 50 days.

“Most notable was the high level of workmanship produced by this team while completing the mission well ahead of schedule,” said Tom Fiori, the director of maintenance, AFSBn-Africa, 405th AFSB.

Vehicle paint operations are being completed in about half the expected time due to an innovative assembly line setup. This sage effort maximizes the flow through the paint booth and reduces downtime normally caused by switching between preparations, painting and stenciling.

Vehicles being painted include humvees, fuel tankers, military ambulances and semi-tractor-trailer trucks. All are being re-painted from desert tan to a tri-color camouflage.

“And the paint configuration change from desert tan to tri-color camouflage is a critical component of the APS-2 configure for combat initiative in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa,” Fiori said.

But it’s always people first, and this time was no different. The small team of painters – all Italian local national employees with AFSBn-Africa – “are truly experts at their craft,” said Fiori. They are Leonardo Maccioni, Alessio Maenza, and team leader Simone Maenza. “Thanks to their dedicated efforts, the work went extremely well and the mission is expected to be completed early.”

The operations at AFSBn-Africa and the APS-2 are key support components of USAREUR-AF’s power projection and warfighter readiness missions. The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 provides turn-key power projection packages – ready to deploy at a moment’s notice – while helping to reduce the amount of equipment needed from the deploying forces’ home stations. Combatant commanders identify their APS requirements, and the 405th AFSB executes and then issues the equipment to the deploying warriors.