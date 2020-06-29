Monday, June 29, 2020
type here...

U.S. Army releases report detailing catastrophic incident with Russian T-55 tank

NewsArmy
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Recommended

Army

U.S. Army awards contract to GM Defense for new Infantry Squad Vehicles

The U.S. Army Contracting Command–Detroit Arsenal and GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors, announced an agreement worth about $214.3 million for build,...
View Post
Aviation

Russian Su-30 fighters intercepts U.S. reconnaissance planes over Black Sea

In a release late Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its Su-30 fighter jet intercepted three U.S. aircraft over the Black Sea and "escorted" them...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army advanced defense system successfully intercepted tactical ballistic missile

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp has reported that the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement, an advanced missile defense system, successfully...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army selects Northrop Grumman to sustain VADER systems

U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman has announced that it been selected by the Army to sustain the VADER, short for Vehicle and Dismount and...
View Post
Maritime Security

U.S., Japan holds naval exercise amid increased Chinese activities in South China Sea

American and Japanese naval ships, aircraft and personnel take part in bilateral exercises while sailing together in the South China Sea amid increased Chinese...
View Post
Subscribe

The U.S. Army has released an unclassified report with new details about catastrophic incident with the Russian T-55 tank at the Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG).

The report has described an incident from May 29, 2009, when the U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center (ATC) has performed an accuracy and fire control test on a Russian T-55 tank at the H-Field, Edgewood Area of Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG). Testing included both firing and non-firing assessments of the fire control system.

The three man crew, commander (also loading), gunner and driver were firing Russian designed 100-mm UBK-4M cartridge with the BK5M High Explosive Anti Tank (HEAT) warhead. Upon firing the second round of the day, a catastrophic incident occurred.

- Advertisement -

The warhead exploded in the tank cannon rupturing the tube, killing the commander, fatally injuring the gunner and seriously injuring the driver.

According to the report, engineers and technicians had had less than 1 to 20 years of experience in test, operation and maintenance of Russian designed equipment. The tank commander (test officer and loader) had twenty six years of experience testing tanks with the majority of that experience in foreign designed and manufactured systems. The gunner had six years experience testing military equipment with four years experience in foreign designed and manufactured systems. The driver had eleven years experience testing military equipment with the majority of that experience in foreign designed and manufactured systems.

The incident occurred on the second round of the day at approximately 09:30.

Chronology of incident from 21 May said that at around 09:25 T-55 tank began to move forward to reach a speed of 16-18 Kilometers per hour; when gunner pulled the trigger the HEAT round prematurely detonated in the gun tube.

Figure 1 Failed 100-mm gun tube after incident, 65” and 60” long cracks in images A and
B respectively

Immediately after the incident occurred range support personnel radioed ATC Range Control requesting emergency medical services (EMS) additionally a 911 call was placed from the H-Field Firing Range Data Collection Facility. The tank continued to move forward and came to rest 400 meters further down range in an unexploded ordinance area.

The driver dismounted the tank approximately four minutes after the explosion. Range support personnel trailed the tank and mounted when it stalled approximately eight minutes after the explosion. At this time the commander and gunner were removed from the smoldering tank, basic aid was rendered by range support personnel. EMS arrived at the range approximately 15 minutes after the explosion and two MEDEVAC helicopters landed at the range 50 minutes after the explosion to transport the survivors (driver and gunner) to medical facilities.

The commander was pronounced dead at the scene, the gunner passed fifteen days later
from injuries sustained. The driver survived and continues to recover after sustaining third
degree burns to approximately 70% of the body.

The report also noted that the tank crew was not wearing fire retardant clothing. While the tank crew was wearing personnel protective equipment (safety shoes, ear protection, & Russian soft helmet) they were not wearing fire retardant clothing (coveralls, gloves, hood) instead the crew was dressed in jeans and t-shirt. Fire retardant clothing may have lessened the severity of the surviving crew member’s injuries.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Army

U.S. Army awards contract to GM Defense for new Infantry Squad Vehicles

The U.S. Army Contracting Command–Detroit Arsenal and GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors, announced an agreement worth about $214.3 million for build,...
Read more
Aviation

Japanese military aircraft intercepted Chinese H-6 bomber

Japanese military aircraft intercepted Chinese H-6K strategic bomber flying through international airspace between the Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyako in the East China Sea,...
Read more
Army

Egypt reportedly signed contract for 500 T-90MS main battle tanks

The Egyptian Ministry of Defence and Military Production concluded an agreement with Russia’s Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) corporation and arms export agency Rosoboronexport to license-build 500...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army releases report detailing catastrophic incident with Russian T-55 tank

The U.S. Army has released an unclassified report with new details about catastrophic incident with the Russian T-55 tank at the Aberdeen Proving Ground...
Read more

Related News

Aviation

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors intercepts Russian maritime patrol aircraft

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft intercepted two Russian IL-38 maritime patrol aircraft off the coast of Alaska in international airspace, according to...
Read more
Army

South Korea’s new air defense system enters full-rate production

South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) awarded the Hanwha Defense a full-rate production contract for the new Anti-Aircraft Gun Wheeled Vehicle System (AAGW). The...
Read more
Aviation

Kazakhstan receives new batch of Mi-35M attack helicopters

The Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan has received from Russia the next batch of Mi-35M attack helicopters, according to a press release...
Read more
Maritime Security

U.S. Navy accepts delivery of the 22nd littoral combat ship

The U.S. Navy has announced that it accepted delivery of the future USS Oakland (LCS 24) June 26 during a ceremony at Austal USA...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine