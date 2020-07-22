Wednesday, July 22, 2020
U.S. Army receives newest version of the M1 Abrams tank

Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Sgt. Calab Franklin

The U.S. Army has announced that it has begun to receive the newest version of the M1 Abrams main battle tank, the M1A2C (SEP v.3).

On Tuesday, the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team press release said that Greywolf brigade received Tthe new addition of the M1A2C (SEP v.3) allows the brigade, and Army, to meet new limits when fighting adversaries and engaging in large-scale ground combat operations.

Troopers with 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, are first to receive the Army’s newest version of the M1 Abrams Tank, the M1A2C (SEP v.3), Fort Hood, Texas, July 20, 2020.

“This is the first time we have fielded a new tank in about 16 years,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas C. Sinclair, Commander of 3rd Batt. 8th Cav. Reg. “We will be the first ones trained on this so it’s really special to us to make sure we’re doing it right.”

Over the course of the next few weeks Greywolf Troopers will become familiar with the new equipment. They plan to ensure every crew member knows how to operate, maintain, and utilize the tank in preparation of fielding the equipment.

Sinclair stated, inside every tank is an imbedded trainer that allows the Troopers to get repetitions in while the tank is stationary rather than moving to a new location to conduct simulated training.

The imbedded trainer is one of many modernizations made to the tank, but it’s not the only thing that makes it superior to its predecessors. There are updated firing systems that help build combat power as well.

“These are lightyears ahead of the tanks we had before,” said Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Singer, a platoon sergeant in the Greywolf brigade. “The computer systems in these and the fire-control systems are amazing. You become more lethal, more aggressive, and all aspects of the tanks are better.”

The Troopers will soon take the tanks to the field and conduct gunnery live-fire exercises where they will have the chance to prove themselves as the most lethal armored brigade in the world.

“The Soldier makes the vehicle, the vehicle doesn’t make the Soldier,” said Singer. “We train harder than anyone else, and it shows.”

Also, the U.S. Army has announced on 10 July that it is decided to mount Trophy active protection system on Abrams tanks which deployed to Poland.

