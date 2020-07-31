Friday, July 31, 2020
type here...

U.S. Army prepares for nerve agent attacks

NewsArmy
Colton Jones
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Sgt. Kyle Talbot

Recommended

Army

Boeing to update critical safety items for Apache attack helicopter

The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Wednesday an agreement worth about $11,3 million for update critical safety items for the AH-64E Apache attack...
View Post
Army

Raytheon, Lockheed Martin awarded $47 million Javelin contract modification

The joint venture of Raytheon Co and Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded a $47 million U.S. Army contract modification for full-rate production of...
View Post
Army

U.S. Special ops forces aims to award contract for longer-range ammunition

The U.S. Special Operations Command is moving forward with a new contract for 6.5 Creedmoor Multi-Purpose (MP) ammunition for use in the 6.5 Creedmoor...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army integrates tactical network systems onto combat vehicles

The U.S. Army has reported that Army Futures Command (AFC) is using rapid prototyping to integrate tactical network systems, which will enhance functionality of...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army awards contract to SRC for mobile counter-drone systems

On Thursday, the Department of Defense announced an agreement worth about $425,8 million with SRC Inc. for development, production, deployment and support of the...
View Post
Subscribe

U.S Army is well prepared for any potential threats related to the use of nerve agents.

Nerve agents are the most toxic of the known chemical warfare agents. They are chemically similar to organophosphate pesticides and exert their biological effects by inhibiting acetylcholinesterase enzymes.

Last week, FLIR Systems has been awarded a full-rate production option worth $21.8 million on an indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with the Army.


- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

FLIR will deliver its Agentase C2 disclosure spray to detect G- and V-series nerve agents, highly toxic chemical warfare agents. The contract will support the Army’s Contamination Indicator/Decontamination Assurance System (CIDAS) program, a ‘program of record’ within the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND).

FLIR Agentase C2 spray quickly changes color on a surface if a chemical warfare agent is present. With faster and more targeted detection, military decontamination experts can locate trace levels of contamination and precisely mitigate the threat.

“Nerve agents such as VX and sarin are of vital concern to the U.S. military,” said FLIR Vice President and General Manager of Sensor Systems, Tim Durham. “Our Agentase C2 spray technology enables rapid detection of highly toxic substances while reducing the lifecycle cost of decontamination operations. FLIR is proud to continue its important work with the Army delivering solutions that help safeguard our warfighters.”

Photo: Business Wire

The original IDIQ contract dates to 2015 and consisted of an engineering and manufacturing development phase, followed by low-rate initial production phase. This latest award initiates the full-rate production phase. Shipments are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020. The contract is expected to be completed in 2025.

FLIR is currently supporting two efforts by JPEO-CBRND to field the Agentase C2 product line to the Joint Services under CIDAS. In September 2019, FLIR announced a $35.1 million contract with the U.S. Army to deliver its disclosure spray formulated for blister agents such as sulfur mustard.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

Recommended

Army

Boeing to update critical safety items for Apache attack helicopter

The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Wednesday an agreement worth about $11,3 million for update critical safety items for the AH-64E Apache attack...
View Post
Army

Raytheon, Lockheed Martin awarded $47 million Javelin contract modification

The joint venture of Raytheon Co and Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded a $47 million U.S. Army contract modification for full-rate production of...
View Post
Army

U.S. Special ops forces aims to award contract for longer-range ammunition

The U.S. Special Operations Command is moving forward with a new contract for 6.5 Creedmoor Multi-Purpose (MP) ammunition for use in the 6.5 Creedmoor...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army integrates tactical network systems onto combat vehicles

The U.S. Army has reported that Army Futures Command (AFC) is using rapid prototyping to integrate tactical network systems, which will enhance functionality of...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army awards contract to SRC for mobile counter-drone systems

On Thursday, the Department of Defense announced an agreement worth about $425,8 million with SRC Inc. for development, production, deployment and support of the...
View Post

TRENDING NOW

Related News

Maritime Security

China ‘strongly dissatisfied’ with US military personnel deployment to Taiwan

On Thursday, the Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China has reported that the Chinese military is strongly dissatisfied with and...
Read more
Aviation

C-130 Hercules performs assault landing at Camp Guernsey

The U.S. Air National Guard has released incredible video footage shows a C-130 Hercules cargo and troop transports landing on a tactical dirt strip...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Air Force moves to protect B-52 bomber from EMP attack

The U.S. Air Force concerned about the capability of its equipment to withstand the effects of an electromagnetic pulse, or EMP. EMPs are intense bursts...
Read more
Aviation

Video: What it’s like to fly in a fighter jet?

Needless to say, there's nothing much cooler than flying supersonic in a fighter, but ever wonder what it's like to fly in a fighter...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine