U.S. Army paratroopers hold emergency deployment readiness exercise in Germany

On Jan. 21, the U.S. Army announced that U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade performed Airborne Operations from Ramstein Air Base to Bunker Drop Zone at Grafenwoehr Training Area as part of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise.

In a release Thursday, the Army said the purpose of the exercise was to rehearse and evaluate the Airborne Brigade’s ability to deploy on short notice.

The emergency deployment readiness exercise tested 173rd Airborne Brigade’s ability to alert, recall and deploy under emergency conditions while also testing the capability to train the unit.

The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to Europe, Africa and Central Commands areas of responsibilities.

Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.