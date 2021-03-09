U.S. Army Paratroopers conducts off-road driver’s training with AGMVs in Italy

U.S. Army Paratroopers conducted off-road driver’s training with Army Ground Mobility Vehicles, also known as AGMV, at Dandolo training area, Pordenone, Italy.

The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands‘ areas of responsibility, the release said.

As to AGMV, it is a light-weight combat vehicle designed for troop movement and holds a squad-sized element. The vehicle is meant to be air-dropped into combat.

The AGMV provides enhanced tactical mobility for an Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) nine-Soldier infantry squad with their associated equipment to move quickly around the battlefield, to include medium distance insertion or repositioning operations. This allows commanders greater freedom of movement and freedom of action.

The AGMV configuration carries an airborne infantry squad (9-man) with a payload capability of over 5,000 pounds. The AGMV’s open design provides the ability to readily modify the vehicle to accept already developed kit configurations such as remote and manned turrets, armor and arctic kits.