U.S. Army Paratroopers conducts airborne training in extremely cold, austere environment

U.S. Army Paratroopers conducting airborne training on snow- and ice-covered ranges north of the Arctic Circle.

According to a recent service news release, Army Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, jumped from a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, during airborne training that ensures operational proficiency and mission readiness.

The exercise demonstrated their unique ability to rapidly mass power on an objective in an extremely cold, austere environment.

The airborne operation inserted Army Paratroopers and Marine Corps Aviators, along with arctic-mobility equipment including a Small-Unit Support Vehicle and arctic sustainment gear.

The Spartan paratroopers regularly conduct airborne training ensure operational proficiency and mission readiness across frozen terrain.

With all jumpers and gear safely on the tundra, the airborne team once again demonstrated the ability to work closely with joint military partners to respond to emergencies and contingencies in the harsh arctic environment of Alaska and other parts of the Asia-Pacific region.