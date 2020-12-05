U.S. Army Paladin unit conducts live-fire exercise in Germany

U.S. Army Soldiers simulated combat scenarios where they notionally conduct engagements against near-peer enemies during a live-fire exercise in Germany.

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, with their M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzers conducted live-fire training to exercise artillery field training skills.

Training exercises like this is very helpful because more seasoned soldiers learn something new, while newer soldiers not only learn something new but also learn the old ways to become as knowledgeable as the seasoned soldiers.

For more than 40 years, variants of the M109 Paladin have been the most potent self-propelled howitzers in the Army’s arsenal, able to rapidly deliver a punishing barrage of steel downrange across a wide range of battlefields, from the jungles of Vietnam to the deserts of Iraq.

Artillery is the king of battle, if there is no artillery for the infantry, then they can’t do their mission.

Across the decades, the Paladin has undergone seven major changes. The Paladin remains the most common self-propelled artillery platform in the world, with variants in the inventories of the United States and more than twenty friendly foreign nations.