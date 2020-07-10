Friday, July 10, 2020
type here...

U.S. Army orders new generation airburst ammunition for Strykers

NewsArmy
Colton Jones
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Pfc. Denice Lopez

Recommended

Army

AM General receives $44 million for Humvee diesel engines

The U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime has contracted AM General for High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicle diesel engines with containers. The contract, announced...
View Post
Army

New details about U.S. Army’s Infantry Squad Vehicle revealed

Last month, the U.S. Department of Defense and GM Defense LLC announced an agreement worth about $214,3 million to build, field and sustain the...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army begins first Robotic Combat Vehicle soldier operational experiment

The U.S. Army is launched one of the most audacious Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) soldier operational experiment at Fort Carson, Colorado, according to the...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army begins testing new self-propelled mortar system

The U.S. Army is testing the new 120mm self-propelled mortar system at the Yuma Proving Ground. During a test period at U.S. Army Yuma Proving...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army to bring Artificial Intelligence to its combat vehicles

The U.S. Army wants its combat vehicles will drive itself, autonomously select and prioritize targets to ease Soldier burdens in multi-domain operations. To achieve...
View Post
Subscribe

The U.S. Army has selected a new generation 30mm airburst ammunition for the up-gunned Stryker Brigade Combat Team fleets.

U.S. defense company NG announced on 9 July that it has been awarded a contract to develop the next generation airburst cartridge for the 30mm XM813 Bushmaster Chain Gun.

“Northrop Grumman is leading the way in developing new ammunition types that provide existing gun systems with increased capabilities to defeat difficult targets ranging from threat drones to targets in defilade positions,” said Dan Olson, vice president, armament systems, Northrop Grumman. “Our air bursting technology is proven and the addition of this new round will provide the Army with an even more capable gun system for our soldiers.”

The 30mm x 173mm airburst cartridge will feature a contact set fuze design with three operational fuze modes: Programmable Airburst, Point Detonation and Point Detonation with Delay. The initial contract will fund the completion of the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase and final qualification by the Army.

Northrop Grumman will also begin deliveries this year of the first airburst type cartridge to support the U.S. Army’s Germany-based, 2nd Cavalry Regiment’s Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) fleet that were recently ‘up-gunned’ with the company’s 30mm Bushmaster® Chain Gun®. The new airburst cartridge in development also will support additional U.S. Army platforms to include, but not limited to, the future Stryker Brigade Combat Teams.

The newly fielded gun system nearly doubles the range of the platform’s current .50-caliber machine gun. The addition of an airburst cartridge provides a complete family of ammunition that arms the crew to meet the challenges posed by peer and near-peer adversarial threat systems.

Northrop Grumman

The new improved version of Stryker infantry carrier vehicle with a 30mm turret was created to fill a capability gap in the European theater that puts Soldiers at unacceptable risk. This variant increases lethality and provides 2CR the additional assets needed to defend the NATO Alliance against any adversaries if called to do so.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Aviation

Venezuela says it shot down unidentified U.S. aircraft

On 9 July, the Strategic Command Operations of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces has reported that it shoot down unidentified aircraft with a U.S....
Read more
Maritime Security

Japan accidentally leaks image of new hypersonic anti-ship missile

On July 7, Japan's Vice Defense Minister Tomohiro Yamamoto visited the research center for aviation and rocket technology of the Self-Defense Forces, located in...
Read more
Army

French Army receives new Griffon multi-role armored vehicles

The French Army has taken delivery of another batch of Griffon multi-role armored vehicles, the French Ministry of Defense announced. Thirteen new Griffon VBMR (véhicules...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army begins testing new self-propelled mortar system

The U.S. Army is testing the new 120mm self-propelled mortar system at the Yuma Proving Ground. During a test period at U.S. Army Yuma Proving...
Read more

Related News

Army

Russia discloses new details of electromagnetic pulse cannon

Russian defense industry sources have disclosed the new details of the electromagnetic pulse cannon capable of hitting targets 6 miles away. The new super cannon...
Read more
Aviation

Venezuela says it shot down unidentified U.S. aircraft

On 9 July, the Strategic Command Operations of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces has reported that it shoot down unidentified aircraft with a U.S....
Read more
Aviation

U.S. approves UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter sale to Jordan for $23 mln

The U.S. government said Tuesday that it had approved a $23 million arms sale to the Government of Jordan. The U.S. State Department has approved...
Read more
News

Israel launches new spy satellite that will be used to monitor Iran’s nuclear activities

Israel's Ministry of Defense and Israel Aerospace Industries have successfully launched a rocket carrying a new Ofek 16 electro-optical reconnaissance satellite with advanced capabilities...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine