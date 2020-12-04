U.S. Army multiple rocket launchers arrives in Poland

The first group of tracked M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System has arrived in Poland to provide a continuous presence in Eastern Europe.

According to the Baltic Security report, 1st Battalion, 142 Field Artillery Brigade, Arkansas National Guard, equipped with M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System has been deployed at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland Flag of Poland, in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

The Multiple Launch Rocket System, or MLRS, is a highly mobile, automatic system that fires surface-to-surface rockets and missiles from the M270 platform. From inside the cab, the crew of three can fire up to 12 MLRS rockets or two tactical missiles.

The MLRS launcher unit comprises an M270 launcher loaded with 12 rockets, packaged in two six-rocket pods or two pods for MGM-140 ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles. Mounted on a stretched Bradley chassis, the launcher is a highly automated self-loading and self-aiming system.

Without leaving the cab, the crew of three: a driver, gunner and section chief can fire up to 12 MLRS rockets in fewer than 60 seconds.

Atlantic Resolve started in 2014. Since then rotational forces have been training in Europe. There are up to 6,000 Soldiers participating in this exercise across 17 countries. This is a multinational training event used to strengthen bonds between Poland, Estonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, and the United States.

Enabled by the European Deterrence Initiative, U.S. Army support to the Atlantic Resolve mission consists of approximately 6,000 Soldiers assigned to armored, aviation and logistical task forces overseen by a Division Headquarters (Forward) based in Poznan, Poland. Active duty, Reserve and National Guard units rotate from the U.S. with their vehicles and equipment for nine months at a time. These heel-to-toe deployments ensure U.S. Army forces maintain a consistent, combat-credible presence to deter aggression in the region. The deployment of ready, combat-credible U.S. forces to Europe is evidence of the strong and unremitting U.S. commitment to NATO and Europe.