U.S. Army moves Ukrainian T-84 tank to Yuma Proving Ground

The U.S. Army has deployed a Ukrainian-made T-84 main battle tank to Yuma Proving Ground, the Army’s premier test center.

Last year’s edition of the Outpost newspaper has released a new photo of the T-84 tank, also known as an upgraded version of T-80UD, at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.

The Ukrainian tank with an installed Drozd Active Protection System (APS) was spotted at the YPG’s Threat Systems & Target Simulation yard with other Soviet and Russian combat vehicles that uses to train U.S troops and to test new types of weapons.

In 2003, the U.S. Government received four T-84 main battle tanks (the latest version of T-80UD with the APS system) from Ukraine. The four tanks arrived at the U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center throughout December 2003 and January 2004.

The first T-84 prototype vehicle rolled out in 1994, and in the same year, it was decided to build several more vehicles. They were subjected to extensive company and army trials. After successful completion of the extensive trials program in the late 1990s, the T-84 tank entered service with the Ukrainian Army in 1999. On 24 August 2000, 10 T-84 MBTs took part in the parade dedicated to the 10th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence.

As to Drozd, it is the first Soviet operational APS that developed between 1977 and 1982.

This system was designed for protection from anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) and antitank grenades. It used primitive millimeter-wave radar sensors on each side of the turret to detect incoming rounds. A filter in the radar processor was intended to ensure that the system responded only to targets flying at speeds typical of ATGMs.

These are engaged by one or more shortrange rockets carrying fragmentation warheads (similar to mortar rounds), fired from four-round launchers (one on each side of the turret).6 Drozd provides

maximum overlap and protection only to the forward 60° portion of the turret, leaving the sides and rear vulnerable.

In addition, earlier in April 2020, the Ukrainian-made T-84 tank also was spotted at satellite images that emerged on military online forums.