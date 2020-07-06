Monday, July 6, 2020
type here...

U.S. Army looks to buy Soviet-made special ammunition and weapon systems

NewsArmy
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Spc. William Dickinson

Recommended

Army

U.S. Army’s helicopter makes emergency landing in South Korea

United States Forces Korea said one of its helicopters landed near Han River Park in South Korea on Thursday shortly after takeoff from Yongsan...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army requests proposals for Small Arms Ammunition

The U.S. Army Contracting Command released a pre-solicitation notice regarding a contract to produce 5.56mm, 7.62mm, and Caliber .50 ammunition. The Army announced in a...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army gets new compact sniper system

Last month, Soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division became the first combat troops to receive a cutting edge compact...
View Post
Army

Oshkosh receives new Army’s contracts for production and retrofit of JLTVs

Oshkosh Defense LLC was awarded a $14,4 million contract modification this week to retrofit mufflers, forward facing cameras, larger rear door transparent armor and muffler...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army selects Kongsberg to develop wireless lethality for new gen robotic combat vehicles

The U.S. Army has selected Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace to provide a wireless fire control capability to support its future medium caliber lethality needs...
View Post
Subscribe

The U.S. Army is buying an unspecified number of the Non-NATO standard ammunition and Soviet-era weapon systems, according to a government’s main contracting website notice issued earlier this month.

According to an updated notice, the Army Contracting Command wants to purchase the Special Ammunition and Weapon Systems (SAWS) for the Department of Defense (DoD), other U.S. agencies and foreign allies for the purposes of testing, training and combat in order to the support the National Military Strategy.

“The SAWS items are primarily for use in non-U.S. weapon systems. For the purpose of this acquisition, SAWS and Non-NATO standard ammunition refer mainly to ammunition and weapon items produced and used by the Former Soviet Union (FSU) or Eastern Bloc countries,” according to an announcement posted on Federal Business Opportunities.

The list of potential purchases includes ammunition for Soviet-style rifles and machine guns, such as the Kalashnikov AK family of rifles.

In addition, options for procuring large-caliber projectiles designed to use with T-64, T-72, T-80 and T-90 main battle tanks. The prospective deals also would include, but are not limited to purchases of the artillery and mortar projectiles, rocket-propelled grenades, aviation rockets and missiles, anti-tank missiles and High Explosive rockets.

The Government intends to award multiple-award, Firm-Fixed Price Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contracts.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Army

U.S. Army requests proposals for Small Arms Ammunition

The U.S. Army Contracting Command released a pre-solicitation notice regarding a contract to produce 5.56mm, 7.62mm, and Caliber .50 ammunition. The Army announced in a...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army looks to buy Soviet-made special ammunition and weapon systems

The U.S. Army is buying an unspecified number of the Non-NATO standard ammunition and Soviet-era weapon systems, according to a government’s main contracting website...
Read more
Aviation

Serbia receives Chinese-made unmanned combat aerial vehicles

Ministry of the defense Republic of Serbia has taken delivery of the first CH-92A unmanned combat aerial vehicles from China. The surveillance and reconnaissance unmanned...
Read more
Army

Russia discloses new details of electromagnetic pulse cannon

Russian defense industry sources have disclosed the new details of the electromagnetic pulse cannon capable of hitting targets 6 miles away. The new super cannon...
Read more

Related News

Army

German Army contracts guided missiles for MARS rocket systems

Germany's Army, known as the Bundeswehr, plans to procure a batch of new unitary guided missiles with a unitary warhead for the MARS II...
Read more
Army

Patria, Kongsberg to build U.S. Army’s future mortar system

Finnish aerospace and defense Patria Group, along with its partner Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, has announced that it will develop a new mortar system...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army gets new compact sniper system

Last month, Soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division became the first combat troops to receive a cutting edge compact...
Read more
Army

Ukrainian Army takes delivery of BTR-4E armoured personnel carriers

The Minister of Defence of Ukraine has taken delivery of another batch of BTR-4E armoured personnel carriers, Ukraine’s state-owned defense conglomerate UkrOboronProm announced on...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine