U.S. Army looks to buy Soviet-made special ammunition and weapon systems

The U.S. Army is buying an unspecified number of the Non-NATO standard ammunition and Soviet-era weapon systems, according to a government’s main contracting website notice issued earlier this month.

According to an updated notice, the Army Contracting Command wants to purchase the Special Ammunition and Weapon Systems (SAWS) for the Department of Defense (DoD), other U.S. agencies and foreign allies for the purposes of testing, training and combat in order to the support the National Military Strategy.

“The SAWS items are primarily for use in non-U.S. weapon systems. For the purpose of this acquisition, SAWS and Non-NATO standard ammunition refer mainly to ammunition and weapon items produced and used by the Former Soviet Union (FSU) or Eastern Bloc countries,” according to an announcement posted on Federal Business Opportunities.

The list of potential purchases includes ammunition for Soviet-style rifles and machine guns, such as the Kalashnikov AK family of rifles.

In addition, options for procuring large-caliber projectiles designed to use with T-64, T-72, T-80 and T-90 main battle tanks. The prospective deals also would include, but are not limited to purchases of the artillery and mortar projectiles, rocket-propelled grenades, aviation rockets and missiles, anti-tank missiles and High Explosive rockets.

The Government intends to award multiple-award, Firm-Fixed Price Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contracts.