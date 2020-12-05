The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Iron Horse” has reported on its Twitter account that it looks forward to showing the lethality of tracked M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems that recently arrived in Poland.

“Looking forward to showcasing lethality alongside them and our European partners,” the Iron Horse икшпфву said in a Twitter post Friday.

M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, assigned to 1st Battalion, 142 Field Artillery Brigade, Arkansas National Guard, have been deployed to Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland Flag of Poland in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

The Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) is a highly mobile automatic system that fires surface-to-surface rockets from the M270 family of launcher weapons platforms. The MLRS Family of Munitions (MLRS MFOM) can be fired in less than one minute by the three-man crew, which was demonstrated very successfully in Operation Desert Storm.

The MLRS launcher unit comprises an M270 launcher loaded with 12 rockets, packaged in two six-rocket pods or two pods for MGM-140 ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles. Mounted on a stretched Bradley chassis, the launcher is a highly automated self-loading and self-aiming system.

Atlantic Resolve started in 2014. Since then rotational forces have been training in Europe. There are up to 6,000 Soldiers participating in this exercise across 17 countries. This is a multinational training event used to strengthen bonds between Poland, Estonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, and the United States.