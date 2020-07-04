Saturday, July 4, 2020
type here...

U.S. Army gets new compact sniper system

NewsArmyPhoto
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Sgt. Daniel Guerrero

Recommended

Army

U.S. Army requests proposals for Small Arms Ammunition

The U.S. Army Contracting Command released a pre-solicitation notice regarding a contract to produce 5.56mm, 7.62mm, and Caliber .50 ammunition. The Army announced in a...
View Post
Army

Oshkosh receives new Army’s contracts for production and retrofit of JLTVs

Oshkosh Defense LLC was awarded a $14,4 million contract modification this week to retrofit mufflers, forward facing cameras, larger rear door transparent armor and muffler...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army selects Kongsberg to develop wireless lethality for new gen robotic combat vehicles

The U.S. Army has selected Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace to provide a wireless fire control capability to support its future medium caliber lethality needs...
View Post
Army

Patria, Kongsberg to build U.S. Army’s future mortar system

Finnish aerospace and defense Patria Group, along with its partner Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, has announced that it will develop a new mortar system...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army releases report detailing catastrophic incident with Russian T-55 tank

The U.S. Army has released an unclassified report with new details about catastrophic incident with the Russian T-55 tank at the Aberdeen Proving Ground...
View Post
Subscribe

Last month, Soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division became the first combat troops to receive a cutting edge compact semi-automatic sniper system, or new Squad Designated Marksman Rifle.

The new 7.62x51mm rifle is based on the Heckler and Koch G28E-110 / M110A1 Compact Semi-Automatic Sniper System, and provides infantry, scout, and engineer squads the capability to engage with accurate rifle fire at longer ranges.

Raider Soldiers fielded the U.S. Army’s new Squad Designated Marksman Rifle at Fort Stewart, Georgia in early June.

After the initial training, where they learned about the assembly and disassembly, functionality, and operation, the Soldiers took to the sniper range for zeroing and confirming with a civilian team from the Tank-automotive and Armament Command out of Detroit.

“The whole intent for this is new equipment training,” said David Parris, a former infantry Soldier, and one of the civilian experts from TACOM. “We have given them a rifle that is precise and capable of closing the capability gap of 300-600 meters, which means it fills the maximum firing distance gap between the standard issue rifle and the sniper rifle.”

The SDMR fires a 7.62x51mm NATO round and comes equipped with a variable zoom scope. The manufacturer also added a bi-pod, adjustable butt stock, and an upgraded trigger to enhance the weapon system’s precision fire capabilities.

“This weapon is an upgrade to the whole squad layout, and you can even work it in to combined arms warfare,” said Sgt. Patrick Nissen, a scout from the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1ABCT, 3rd ID. “I shoot long range, both in the Army and recreationally, and I really like getting down behind this weapon, it is very comfortable, it is a great rifle, and I really do enjoy it”

Once the fielding process is complete, these NCOs will be able to take what they have learned and share it with the Soldiers of their respective units. This will be another way the Soldiers of Raider Brigade build and maintain lethality.

Photo by Sgt. Daniel Guerrero

Photo by Sgt. Daniel Guerrero

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Aviation

U.S. Air Force’s next-generation refueling tanker aircraft perform an elephant walk

Ten U.S. Air Force's refueling tanker aircraft, includes eight newest KC-46A Pegasus and two KC-135s, were a part of Wednesday’s elephant walk exercise at...
Read more
Army

Ukrainian Army takes delivery of BTR-4E armoured personnel carriers

The Minister of Defence of Ukraine has taken delivery of another batch of BTR-4E armoured personnel carriers, Ukraine’s state-owned defense conglomerate UkrOboronProm announced on...
Read more
Army

Oshkosh receives new Army’s contracts for production and retrofit of JLTVs

Oshkosh Defense LLC was awarded a $14,4 million contract modification this week to retrofit mufflers, forward facing cameras, larger rear door transparent armor and muffler...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army selects Kongsberg to develop wireless lethality for new gen robotic combat vehicles

The U.S. Army has selected Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace to provide a wireless fire control capability to support its future medium caliber lethality needs...
Read more

Related News

Aviation

General Electric contracted to produce engines for newest U.S. Air Force fighters

The U.S. Department of Defense has contracted General Electric for an unspecific number of F110-GE-129 engines for the newest U.S. Air Force F-15EX fighter...
Read more
Aviation

35 years of lethality: U.S. Air Force celebrates B-1’s history

Thirty-five years ago, the first B-1B Lancer long-range, multi-mission, supersonic conventional bomber was delivered to the U.S. Air Force. On June 29th, 1985, at 1:55...
Read more
Aviation

Raytheon receives $495 million for AMRAAM support

The U.S Department of Defense announced on Wednesday an agreement worth about $495 million for advanced medium range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM) program support and...
Read more
Army

Ukraine fears Russia will use massive military exercises to invade

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar said that Ukraine needs to be mentally prepared for the fact that Russia will not...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine