U. S. Army Futures Command demonstrates Manned-Unmanned Teaming capabilities for Army Leadership

The United States Army Futures Command demonstrated Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUMT) capabilities for Army Leadership during the Phase I Soldier Operational Experiment in Colorado.

Teaming of manned with unmanned systems (Manned Unmanned Teaming – MUMT) enhances Army capability in the Land environments, enabling extended and complex operations to be conducted with a mix of platforms and systems.

MUMT is the synchronization of various combat weapon systems to decrease the sensor-to-shooter timeline and significantly enhance warfighter situational awareness. At the core, the capability enables the sharing of high-bandwidth data, video and ISR info between manned airborne platforms and unmanned systems.



On Wednesday, the division press release said that the experiment evaluated contemporary technology’s ability to support MUMT maneuvers and will ultimately inform key decisions for the Army’s Robotic Combat Vehicle Campaign of Learning.

The purpose of the Robotic Combat Vehicles (RCV) program is to develop of suite of vehicles that can be remotely operated to do two things: provide additional time and space for leaders to make decisions by providing additional reconnaissance capabilities and standoff distance; or to replace Soldiers in high risk activities like combined arms breaches or Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives (CBRNE) reconnaissance. Ultimately, this program is about giving Soldiers additional tools to make them successful in a complex, and multi-domain battlefield.