U.S. Army flows newest combat vehicles into Europe

The U.S. Army has announced that the 2d Cavalry Regiment (2CR) has received the Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) at Rose Barracks, Germany.

The new combat vehicles will replace the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, more commonly known as a Humvee, and provides 2CR a vehicle with improved armor, a more powerful engine and increased durability.

The Oshkosh Defense’s newest tactical vehicle — the JLTV is designed for the future battlefield with reconfiguration capabilities to meet the demands of the Warfighter’s evolving mission requirements. It offers the world’s only light tactical vehicle with the protection, off road mobility, network capability and firepower options to maneuver with combat formations.

According to Army officials, the JLTV is meant to replace the Humvee all across the Department of Defense.

The new JLTV is equipped with more highly evolved technology compared to the basic equipment of a Humvee. The JLTV is mechanically reliable, maintainable with on-board diagnostics, all terrain mobile, and equipped to link into current and future tactical data nets.

There are two different types of the JLTV, a four-seat and the two-seat design meant to provide the occupants with significantly more protection against mine-resistance and ambush protection. Additionally, the JLTV is approximately two-thirds lighter than the previously used Humvee, offering greater speed over terrain, and better fuel efficiency.

In addition, earlier in December 2020, Oshkosh Defense has announced that U.S. Army has placed the second largest order of Oshkosh Defense JLTVs to date, with a contract value of $911 million.