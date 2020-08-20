U.S. Army fields next-generation artillery system

The U.S. Army has fielded its next-generation artillery system being manufactured by BAE Systems to GREYWOLF brigade.

On Monday, the 1st Cavalry Division tweet said that the GREYWOLF brigade has received Paladin M109A7 Artillery Systems, the latest howitzers in the BAE Systems M109 family.

“Say hello to the M109A7 Paladin, and the most recent addition to the GREYWOLF Family!,” said in a tweet. “The modernization efforts we make now, will enhance combat power within America’s FIRSTTEAM, the U.S. Army, and entire Department of Defense during future large scale ground combat operations!”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The M109A7 will replace the current M109A6 Self-Propelled Howitzer, formerly known as the Paladin Integrated Management program, as one of the Army’s most critical combat vehicle modernization programs.

This next-generation howitzer incorporates enhanced capabilities such as a brand new chassis, engine, transmission, suspension, and steering system – components common to the Army’s Bradley Fighting Vehicles. This commonality reduces overall program cost and the logistical footprint coupled with improved survivability to maintain dominance on the battlefield.

The M109A7 is considered to be the most cost-effective method to significantly improve sustainability and survivability, while reducing the logistics burden on the U.S. Army Armored Brigade Combat Team and supporting fires brigades.

The Army has accepted delivery of first low-rate initial production M109A7 self-propelled howitzer on April 9, 2014.