Tuesday, August 4, 2020
type here...

U.S. Army develops next generation tank

NewsArmy
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Arhive photoby Staff Sgt. Ruth Pagan

Recommended

Army

U.S. Army’s future combat vehicles take shape in new concept images

The U.S. Army is developing a new family of combat vehicles that will cover a spectrum of autonomy and robotics to prepare for the...
View Post
Army

Russian T-72 tank catches fire during exercise

A T-72 main battle tank belonging to 205th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade caught fire during large-scale tactical drills running in Russia’s south. A video of...
View Post
Army

Army takes next step toward buying more M72 light rocket launchers

The U.S. Army has finalized its requirements for M72-series light rocket launchers. The solicitation, released Jul 31 on Federal Business Opportunities, states that the U.S....
View Post
Army

U.S. Army wants new 155mm artillery system

The U.S. Army this week took another step toward replacing the current fleet of towed howitzers, releasing a request for proposals for more mobile,...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army Special Operations awards contract to Boeing for nine MH-47G helicopters

The U.S. Department of Defense and Boeing announced on Friday an agreement worth about $265 million for nine more MH-47G Block II Chinook helicopters...
View Post
Subscribe

For the replacement of the Abrams main battle tank, the U.S. Army began his search for a new combat platform that will ensure the decisive superiority, more lethal to deploy, fight, and win future wars.

The U.S. Army Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center (TARDEC) already begins a study on the main battle tank of the next generation under the Future Decisive Lethality program.

Operating within this concept, the Army wants to receive fast combat vehicle that exceeds the performance of other main battle tanks and heavy combat vehicles.


- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Next Generation Combat Vehicle – Future Decisive Lethality (NGCV-FDL) will have capabilities that are enabled by assured position, navigation and timing and resilient networks that will enable future maneuver formations to execute semi-independent operations while conducting cross-domain maneuver against a peer adversary.

And, judging by some renders of the NGCV-FDL concepts, the new tanks will be smaller and lighter than the existing Abrams and Leopard. These renders come from U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command.

New tanks also will be fitted with modern active protection to protect against anti-tank guided missiles, RPGs, anti-tank rockets, and tank HEAT rounds.

A result is expected in 2023, that makes a decision on the possible replacement of Abrams tanks after 40 years of service in the force possible.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

Recommended

Army

U.S. Army’s future combat vehicles take shape in new concept images

The U.S. Army is developing a new family of combat vehicles that will cover a spectrum of autonomy and robotics to prepare for the...
View Post
Army

Russian T-72 tank catches fire during exercise

A T-72 main battle tank belonging to 205th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade caught fire during large-scale tactical drills running in Russia’s south. A video of...
View Post
Army

Army takes next step toward buying more M72 light rocket launchers

The U.S. Army has finalized its requirements for M72-series light rocket launchers. The solicitation, released Jul 31 on Federal Business Opportunities, states that the U.S....
View Post
Army

U.S. Army wants new 155mm artillery system

The U.S. Army this week took another step toward replacing the current fleet of towed howitzers, releasing a request for proposals for more mobile,...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army Special Operations awards contract to Boeing for nine MH-47G helicopters

The U.S. Department of Defense and Boeing announced on Friday an agreement worth about $265 million for nine more MH-47G Block II Chinook helicopters...
View Post

TRENDING NOW

Related News

Army

Swiss Army to receive Indago 3 small drones from Lockheed Martin

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp. has announced that the Swiss Army chooses Indago 3 small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) for tactical reconnaissance...
Read more
Aviation

Turkey deploys F-16 fighter jets to Azerbaijan

On Friday, the Ministry Of Defense Of Azerbaijan has reported that F-16 fighter aircraft of the Turkish Air Force arrived in Azerbaijan to participate...
Read more
Army

Rheinmetall shows test of new 130mm gun designed for future tanks

German weapons maker Rheinmetall has released incredible video footage shows a new 130 mm smoothbore gun. "Rheinmetall’s 130 mm smoothbore technology for main battle tanks...
Read more
Army

Boeing to update critical safety items for Apache attack helicopter

The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Wednesday an agreement worth about $11,3 million for update critical safety items for the AH-64E Apache attack...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine