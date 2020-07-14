Wednesday, July 15, 2020
type here...

U.S. Army deploys approximately 60 helicopters to Germany, Poland and Latvia

NewsArmy
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Germany, Oct. 24, 2019. Photo by Charles Rosemond  

Recommended

Army

U.S. Army wants robotic assault vehicle

The U.S. Army wants to transform M1150 Assault Breacher Vehicle into a robotic heavily armored vehicle to breach minefields, complex obstacles providing in-stride breaching. The...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army decided to mount active protection system on Abrams tanks

The U.S. Army has announced on 10 July that it is decided to mount Trophy active protection system on Abrams tanks which will deploy...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army deploys Abrams tanks to Poland

The U.S. Army has begun deploying Abrams main battle tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles to Poland as part of the final phase of training...
View Post
Aviation

Germany to buy new spy planes as a replacement for cancelled Triton project

The German government has approved an $847 million funding for the procurement of three Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft that will be used for Intelligence,...
View Post
Army

AM General receives $44 million for Humvee diesel engines

The U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime has contracted AM General for High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicle diesel engines with containers. The contract, announced...
View Post
Subscribe

The U.S. Army has announced that it is deploying approximately 60 military helicopters from La Rochelle, France, and fly to training locations in Germany, Poland and Latvia.

The Baltic Security also reported that from July 13 to 20, about 10 U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to 101st Combat Aviation Brigade will arrive at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, for a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve.

During these dates, residents of Siauliai and neighboring communities may see a large formation of helicopters.

- Advertisement -

“This flights are scheduled to occur between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. No weekend flights are scheduled at this time,” the U.S. Army Europe said on Twitter.

These flights will adhere to standard noise abatement procedures.

Since April 2014, U.S. Army Europe has led the Department of Defense’s Atlantic Resolve land efforts by bringing units based in the U.S. to Europe for nine months at a time.

Atlantic Resolve provides these rotational units with the ability to build readiness, increase interoperability and enhances the bond between ally and partner militaries through multinational training events. There are three types of Atlantic Resolve rotations – armored, aviation and sustainment task force.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Related News

Army

AM General receives $44 million for Humvee diesel engines

The U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime has contracted AM General for High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicle diesel engines with containers. The contract, announced...
Read more
Army

New details about U.S. Army’s Infantry Squad Vehicle revealed

Last month, the U.S. Department of Defense and GM Defense LLC announced an agreement worth about $214,3 million to build, field and sustain the...
Read more
Maritime Security

U.S. Marine Corps turns to Knight’s Armament for small arms suppressors

The United States Marine Corps takes new steps to receive new suppressors for use with M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle (IAR), M4 Carbine and M4A1 Close...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army begins first Robotic Combat Vehicle soldier operational experiment

The U.S. Army is launched one of the most audacious Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) soldier operational experiment at Fort Carson, Colorado, according to the...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine