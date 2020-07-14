U.S. Army deploys approximately 60 helicopters to Germany, Poland and Latvia

The U.S. Army has announced that it is deploying approximately 60 military helicopters from La Rochelle, France, and fly to training locations in Germany, Poland and Latvia.

The Baltic Security also reported that from July 13 to 20, about 10 U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to 101st Combat Aviation Brigade will arrive at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, for a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve.

During these dates, residents of Siauliai and neighboring communities may see a large formation of helicopters.

“This flights are scheduled to occur between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. No weekend flights are scheduled at this time,” the U.S. Army Europe said on Twitter.

These flights will adhere to standard noise abatement procedures.

Since April 2014, U.S. Army Europe has led the Department of Defense’s Atlantic Resolve land efforts by bringing units based in the U.S. to Europe for nine months at a time.

Atlantic Resolve provides these rotational units with the ability to build readiness, increase interoperability and enhances the bond between ally and partner militaries through multinational training events. There are three types of Atlantic Resolve rotations – armored, aviation and sustainment task force.