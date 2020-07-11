U.S. Army deploys Abrams tanks to Poland

The U.S. Army has begun deploying Abrams main battle tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles to Poland as part of the final phase of training linked to DEFENDER-Europe 20, July 14 – Aug. 22.

The Baltic Security has reported that the equipment, to include approximately 55 Abrams main battle tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles, was originally moved from Army Prepositioned Stock sites in Germany and Belgium to Bergen-Hohne Training Area, Germany, in February as part of the original DEFENDER-Europe 20 exercise. The equipment will move via commercial and military line-haul to Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, for the second phase of the modified exercise.

As part of the training, the unit will also mount the Trophy system on Abrams tanks. Trophy is an active protection system that is designed to detect and defeat rocket propelled grenades, recoilless rifles and anti-tank guided missiles. The fielding of Trophy systems provides the U.S. Army’s logistics teams with the opportunity to assess and experience the dynamics of moving and installing the system in a field environment.

Approximately 550 Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, out of Fort Hood, Texas, will participate in the exercise. The 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters (Forward) out of Poznan, Poland, will serve as mission command for the exercise while the 7th Army Training Command out of Grafenwoehr, Germany, will provide exercise control.

All appropriate COVID-19 prevention ad mitigation measures will be taken prior to and during the deployment to ensure the health and protection of participating armed forces and the local population.

DEFENDER-Europe 20 was designed as a deployment exercise to build strategic readiness in support of the U.S. National Defense Strategy and NATO deterrence objectives. In response to COVID-19, DEFENDER-Europe 20 was modified in size and scope. The first phase was linked exercise Allied Spirit, which took place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 5-19, with approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers.