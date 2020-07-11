Saturday, July 11, 2020
type here...

U.S. Army decided to mount active protection system on Abrams tanks

NewsArmy
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by 笑脸男人 @lfx160219

Recommended

Army

U.S. Army deploys Abrams tanks to Poland

The U.S. Army has begun deploying Abrams main battle tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles to Poland as part of the final phase of training...
View Post
Army

AM General receives $44 million for Humvee diesel engines

The U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime has contracted AM General for High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicle diesel engines with containers. The contract, announced...
View Post
Army

New details about U.S. Army’s Infantry Squad Vehicle revealed

Last month, the U.S. Department of Defense and GM Defense LLC announced an agreement worth about $214,3 million to build, field and sustain the...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army orders new generation airburst ammunition for Strykers

The U.S. Army has selected a new generation 30mm airburst ammunition for the up-gunned Stryker Brigade Combat Team fleets. U.S. defense company NG announced on...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army begins first Robotic Combat Vehicle soldier operational experiment

The U.S. Army is launched one of the most audacious Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) soldier operational experiment at Fort Carson, Colorado, according to the...
View Post
Subscribe

The U.S. Army has announced on 10 July that it is decided to mount Trophy active protection system on Abrams tanks which will deploy to Poland.

According to a press release issued Friday by the U.S. Army Europe, the fielding of Trophy systems provides the U.S. Army’s logistics teams with the opportunity to assess and experience the dynamics of moving and installing the system in a field environment.

“As part of the training, the unit will also mount the Trophy system on Abrams tanks,” it said in a statement. “Trophy is an active protection system that is designed to detect and defeat rocket propelled grenades, recoilless rifles and anti-tank guided missiles.”

- Advertisement -

In 2019, the Army has also mounted the Trophy system on Abrams during multinational exercise Justice Eagle 19 at Smardan Training Area, Romania.

The U.S. Army Europe officials said that Abrams was equipped with visual modifications to simulate having the Trophy active protection system take part in Saber Guardian 19.

”The visual modifications, which are the same size and weight of the actual system, are being used so that the unit can provide feedback to the Department of Defense concerning the impact of the system on vehicle maneuver, crew situation awareness, and ability to engage targets,” noted by U.S. Army Europe Public Affairs.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Related News

Army

French Army receives new Griffon multi-role armored vehicles

The French Army has taken delivery of another batch of Griffon multi-role armored vehicles, the French Ministry of Defense announced. Thirteen new Griffon VBMR (véhicules...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army to bring Artificial Intelligence to its combat vehicles

The U.S. Army wants its combat vehicles will drive itself, autonomously select and prioritize targets to ease Soldier burdens in multi-domain operations. To achieve...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army begins testing new self-propelled mortar system

The U.S. Army is testing the new 120mm self-propelled mortar system at the Yuma Proving Ground. During a test period at U.S. Army Yuma Proving...
Read more
Army

AM General receives $44 million for Humvee diesel engines

The U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime has contracted AM General for High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicle diesel engines with containers. The contract, announced...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine