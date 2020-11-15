U.S. Army contracts with MD Helicopters for support of Afghanistan’s MD-530F fleet

The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Friday an agreement worth about for $34 million for logistics support for the Afghanistan Air Force MD-530F aircraft fleet.

Within the deal, which was a modification to a previous contract, MD Helicopters Inc. will perform support of Afghanistan’s MD-530F light attack and reconnaissance helicopters.

Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona; and Kabul, Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2021.

The MD-530F is an evolution of the fabled OH-6 Cayuse light observation helicopter, known for speed, safety, agility and the ability to operate with ease in confined spaces, the Armed MD-530F Light Scout Attack Helicopter delivers increased operational capabilities, greater mission versatility and superior performance in the execution of a broad range of mission profiles.

Adaptable to support a wide range of training and operational missions, the MD-530F Cayuse Warrior offers a safe and efficient crew environment and mission training skills that will positively transfer to other platforms.