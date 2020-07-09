Thursday, July 9, 2020
type here...

U.S. Army begins testing new self-propelled mortar system

NewsArmy
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Recommended

Army

U.S. Army to bring Artificial Intelligence to its combat vehicles

The U.S. Army wants its combat vehicles will drive itself, autonomously select and prioritize targets to ease Soldier burdens in multi-domain operations. To achieve...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army looks to buy Soviet-made special ammunition and weapon systems

The U.S. Army is buying an unspecified number of the Non-NATO standard ammunition and Soviet-era weapon systems, according to a government’s main contracting website...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army’s helicopter makes emergency landing in South Korea

United States Forces Korea said one of its helicopters landed near Han River Park in South Korea on Thursday shortly after takeoff from Yongsan...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army requests proposals for Small Arms Ammunition

The U.S. Army Contracting Command released a pre-solicitation notice regarding a contract to produce 5.56mm, 7.62mm, and Caliber .50 ammunition. The Army announced in a...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army gets new compact sniper system

Last month, Soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division became the first combat troops to receive a cutting edge compact...
View Post
Subscribe

The U.S. Army is testing the new 120mm self-propelled mortar system at the Yuma Proving Ground.

During a test period at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground in the desert of Arizona, research teams operated the new self-propelled mortar system while conduct indirect, semi-direct and direct fire.

The new self-propelled mortar system is based on the chassis of 8×8 armoured vehicle. The rear section of its all-welded steel hull houses a large Nemo remote-controlled 120 mm mortar system with both direct and indirect fire capability. The system is manned by a crew of three including a driver, a commander and a gunner.

The U.S. Army seeks new solutions to provide Armored and Stryker Brigade Combat Teams with rapid, precise indirect and direct fire capability where the operating crew is well protected, and their physical burden is significantly reduced.

In September 2019, the U.S. Army already conducted a test of the newest Nemo mortar system based on AMV chassis manufactured by the Finnish Patria company.

The live-fire demonstration, which took place at Fort Benning Red Cloud Range on Sept. 11, was held during Fort Benning Expo that features exhibits from Industry Contractors supporting the mission of the U.S. Army and the programs at Fort Benning. Its goal is to provide specialized and refresher training, tactical information exchange, networking, and education.

Photo by Patrick Albright

The Patria’s officials said that Nemo mortar system showed excellent results and successfully demonstrated capability in rapid engagement, direct fire and Multiple Rounds Simultaneous Impact (MRSI).

Last month, U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center and Patria have signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to determine feasibility of incorporating a turreted, breech-loaded 120 mm mortar weapon system in U.S. mortar carriers. The scope of the agreement is to assess the capabilities of Patria Nemo mortar system, its compatibility with U.S. mortar carrier weapon platforms and fire control systems as well as to evaluate the use of current U.S. 120 mm mortar ammunition in a breech-loaded mortar, such as Patria Nemo.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Aviation

Israel request to buy 990 million gallons of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel from United States

The Government of Israel has requested to buy approximately 990 million gallons of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army looks to buy Soviet-made special ammunition and weapon systems

The U.S. Army is buying an unspecified number of the Non-NATO standard ammunition and Soviet-era weapon systems, according to a government’s main contracting website...
Read more
Maritime Security

Japan accidentally leaks image of new hypersonic anti-ship missile

On July 7, Japan's Vice Defense Minister Tomohiro Yamamoto visited the research center for aviation and rocket technology of the Self-Defense Forces, located in...
Read more
Aviation

Venezuela says it shot down unidentified U.S. aircraft

On 9 July, the Strategic Command Operations of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces has reported that it shoot down unidentified aircraft with a U.S....
Read more

Related News

Defense & Security

Smart weapons and their role in the technological transformation of modern defense infrastructure

Accelerating technological advancement, especially in the digital spectrum, has asserted its impact on nearly all realms of life. Having its roots in the commercial...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. State Department approves possible sale of 8 Osprey aircraft to Indonesia

The Pentagon confirmed Monday that the State Department has approved a possible sale to Indonesia of 8 MV-22 Block C Osprey aircraft. The potential deal...
Read more
Aviation

Serbia receives Chinese-made unmanned combat aerial vehicles

Ministry of the defense Republic of Serbia has taken delivery of the first CH-92A unmanned combat aerial vehicles from China. The surveillance and reconnaissance unmanned...
Read more
Aviation

Lithuania to receive 6 Blackhawk helicopters from United States

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on 6 July that the State Department has approved a possible sale to Lithuania of 6 UH-60M Black...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine