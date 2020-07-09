U.S. Army begins testing new self-propelled mortar system

The U.S. Army is testing the new 120mm self-propelled mortar system at the Yuma Proving Ground.

During a test period at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground in the desert of Arizona, research teams operated the new self-propelled mortar system while conduct indirect, semi-direct and direct fire.

The new self-propelled mortar system is based on the chassis of 8×8 armoured vehicle. The rear section of its all-welded steel hull houses a large Nemo remote-controlled 120 mm mortar system with both direct and indirect fire capability. The system is manned by a crew of three including a driver, a commander and a gunner.

The U.S. Army seeks new solutions to provide Armored and Stryker Brigade Combat Teams with rapid, precise indirect and direct fire capability where the operating crew is well protected, and their physical burden is significantly reduced.

In September 2019, the U.S. Army already conducted a test of the newest Nemo mortar system based on AMV chassis manufactured by the Finnish Patria company.

The live-fire demonstration, which took place at Fort Benning Red Cloud Range on Sept. 11, was held during Fort Benning Expo that features exhibits from Industry Contractors supporting the mission of the U.S. Army and the programs at Fort Benning. Its goal is to provide specialized and refresher training, tactical information exchange, networking, and education.

The Patria’s officials said that Nemo mortar system showed excellent results and successfully demonstrated capability in rapid engagement, direct fire and Multiple Rounds Simultaneous Impact (MRSI).

Last month, U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center and Patria have signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to determine feasibility of incorporating a turreted, breech-loaded 120 mm mortar weapon system in U.S. mortar carriers. The scope of the agreement is to assess the capabilities of Patria Nemo mortar system, its compatibility with U.S. mortar carrier weapon platforms and fire control systems as well as to evaluate the use of current U.S. 120 mm mortar ammunition in a breech-loaded mortar, such as Patria Nemo.