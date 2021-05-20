Thursday, May 20, 2021
U.S. Army awards contract to US21 for Ukrainian military trucks

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
The U.S. Army has awarded the US21 a 3-year contract to deliver Ukrainian-made commercial heavy-duty vehicles.

The contract award from U.S. Army Contracting Command enables the company to supply commercial Heavy-Duty Vehicles, which includes Flatbed Trucks, Personnel Carriers, Water Trucks, Fuel Trucks and spare parts for all variants to meet Foreign Military Sales requirements worldwide.

The contract is valued at more than $52 million.

All vehicles will be made by AutoKrAZ. It is a leading Ukrainian designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of engineered specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies.

As noted by the company, US21 continues to be a leading provider of program and mission resources, services, training and logistics to the U.S. Military, federal government, and government contractors worldwide.

“I am very proud of our team and the partners that we have, that worked diligently on this project. We look forward to getting started on delivering another successful program to the US Government,” stated Ben Saleh, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at US21.

