Tuesday, August 11, 2020
U.S. Army awards contract to Remotec for unmanned ground vehicles

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Staff Sgt. Cashmere Jefferson

The U.S. Department of Defense said Monday that Remotec, a business unit of Northrop Grumman, won a $48 million for a contract for the reset, sustainment, maintenance and recap to support the overall sustainment actions of the Remotec family of robots.

Remotec designed the lighter, faster, stronger and more intelligent unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) for a variety of missions, bringing new capabilities to the small UGV market.

The company robots’ fleet of hazardous duty unmanned vehicles is the preferred choice of first responders worldwide.


Remotec, based in Clinton, Tenn., is the largest provider of ground robots to the first responder market in the U.S. In addition, the company’s UGVs are fielded across all U.S. military services and bomb squads in 36 countries.

Executive Editor

