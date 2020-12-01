U.S. Army awards contract to Oshkosh Defense for 2,738 JLTVs

Oshkosh Defense, a division of Oshkosh Corporation, has announced on Monday that U.S. Army has placed the second largest order of Oshkosh Defense JLTVs to date, with a contract value of $911 million.

“The Oshkosh Defense JLTVs will be supplied to the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Air Force along with a select group of NATO and non-NATO allies. This is the second largest order of Oshkosh Defense JLTVs, with a contract value of $911 million,” the news release says.

According to a company statement, the order includes 2,738 JLTVs, 1,001 trailers, and associated kits.

The Oshkosh Defense’s newest tactical vehicle—the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) is designed for the future battlefield with reconfiguration capabilities to meet the demands of the Warfighter’s evolving mission requirements. It offers the world’s only light tactical vehicle with the protection, off road mobility, network capability and firepower options to maneuver with combat formations.

“The men and women of Oshkosh Defense take great pride in what they do,” said George Mansfield, Vice President and General Manager of Joint Programs for Oshkosh Defense. “Designing, building, and delivering the world’s most capable light tactical vehicle, the Oshkosh JLTV, is one of our greatest accomplishments. And we plan to continue building the Oshkosh JLTV for many years to come.”

As part of this order, 59 vehicles will be delivered to NATO and non-NATO allies – including Lithuania, North Macedonia, and Brazil. As the industry-leading tactical vehicle manufacturer, Oshkosh Defense takes great pride in working with both domestic and international customers to give the Warfighter a necessary technological edge at the best price. Oshkosh Defense strives every day to meet or exceed our customers’ ever-changing needs with next-generation defense technologies and advanced mobility systems.

The JLTV family of vehicles is designed to restore payload and performance that were traded from light tactical vehicles to add protection in recent conflict, according to the Army.

The JLTV, a complement and replacement for the Humvee, is generally more capable of than the 1980s-era all-purpose vehicle.

The Humvee, in production since 1985, met requirements for a Cold War-era replacement of the M151 jeep but was not without vulnerabilities that were revealed with contemporary warfare, particularly in the area of armament. The JLTV provides better protection and more versatility.

As of October 2020, Oshkosh Defense has built over 9,000 vehicles, of the 15,000 JLTVs the U.S. Army has purchased.