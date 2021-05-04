U.S. Army awards contract to FLIR for more nano drones

FLIR Systems announced on Tuesday that it has won an additional $15.4 million contract to deliver its Black Hornet Nano Unmanned Aerial Vehicle to the U.S. Army.

The award, announced by the FLIR on 04 May, covers delivery of FLIR Black Hornet 3 Personal Reconnaissance Systems (PRS), a hand-held surveillance device that can be used to provide small-unit recon in the Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Immediate Response Force mission.

In late 2018, the U.S. Army began acquiring Black Hornet 3’s to support the SBS effort. Since then, it has placed orders totaling more than $85 million for the FLIR nano-UAV.

Extremely light and well suited for operations in contested environments, nearly silent, and with a flight time up to 25 minutes, the combat-proven, pocket-sized Black Hornet PRS transmits live video and HD still images back to the operator. Its information feed provides soldiers with immediate covert situational awareness to help them perform missions more effectively. FLIR has delivered more than 12,000 Black Hornet nano-UAVs to defense and security forces worldwide.

“Unmanned systems like our Black Hornet provide enhanced standoff and safety to troops in harm’s way, which is critical as militaries intensify their plans for multi-domain operations,” said Roger Wells, VP and general manager of Unmanned Systems & Integrated Solutions at FLIR. “We’re honored the Black Hornet plays an integral part in the Army’s Soldier Borne Sensor program. Every new order is a testament to the difference this technology can make on the battlefield and renews our commitment to advancing the science.”

The award-winning Black Hornet is designed and built by FLIR in Norway. Deliveries will begin midyear 2021.