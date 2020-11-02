Monday, November 2, 2020
U.S. Army awards contract to Elbit Systems for night vision goggles

By Colton Jones
Elbit Systems of America courtesy photo

Elbit Systems of America, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd. was awarded an Other Transaction Authority (“OTA”) contract from the U.S. Army for Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular systems.

The contract, announced by the Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems, it could reach a maximum of approximately $442 million.

As noted by the company, the U.S. Army did not define an overall time-frame for performance of the Other Transaction Authority (OTA). An initial order in the amount of approximately $22.5 million for low-rate initial production (LRIP) of systems has been placed under the OTA contract, with a period of performance through December 2021, to be executed in Roanoke, Virginia.

The Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular systems, better known as ENVG-Bs, provide U.S. warfighters with unprecedented situational awareness during limited visibility conditions and increased lethality through faster target acquisition. The ENVG-B systems will undergo various qualification phases, including field trials and system testing.

“The selection of the ENVG-B systems by the U.S Army is a testament to the quality of Elbit Systems of America’s technologies and their unique operational contribution. This contract award demonstrates the significant potential of our night vision activities,” said Elbit Systems President & CEO Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis.

