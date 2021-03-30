Tuesday, March 30, 2021
type here...

U.S. Army awards $36,8M contract for tracked dozers

NewsArmy
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Proseus

The U.S. Army awarded a $36,8 million contract for electro-hydraulic Types I and II tracked dozers to Caterpillar Inc., according to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements.

Under the award, Caterpillar will supply new tracked dozers and related hardware and ancillary services.

Under the terms of the agreement, work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 28, 2024.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to Army’s website, the Caterpillar dozer model is a medium drawbar, air-transportable by C-5 and C-17, diesel-engine-driven crawler tractor with a dozer blade and optional winch (Type I) or ripper (Type II).

The medium dozer is a commercial vehicle with military modifications to include North Atlantic Treaty Organization start, arctic kit, rifle rack and armor C-Kit capability.

The machine is equipped with either a hydraulic winch, or a multi-shank ripper. The CAT provides unsurpassed operational readiness for the construction of airfields, roads, landing zones, defensive berms, anti-tank ditches, and other key military construction missions. This bulldozer can also be used to push load scrapers, which greatly increases worksite efficiency.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Avatar
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP