U.S. Army awards $36,8M contract for tracked dozers

The U.S. Army awarded a $36,8 million contract for electro-hydraulic Types I and II tracked dozers to Caterpillar Inc., according to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements.

Under the award, Caterpillar will supply new tracked dozers and related hardware and ancillary services.

Under the terms of the agreement, work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 28, 2024.

According to Army’s website, the Caterpillar dozer model is a medium drawbar, air-transportable by C-5 and C-17, diesel-engine-driven crawler tractor with a dozer blade and optional winch (Type I) or ripper (Type II).

The medium dozer is a commercial vehicle with military modifications to include North Atlantic Treaty Organization start, arctic kit, rifle rack and armor C-Kit capability.

The machine is equipped with either a hydraulic winch, or a multi-shank ripper. The CAT provides unsurpassed operational readiness for the construction of airfields, roads, landing zones, defensive berms, anti-tank ditches, and other key military construction missions. This bulldozer can also be used to push load scrapers, which greatly increases worksite efficiency.