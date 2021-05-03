U.S. Army awards $146.8M contract to Oshkosh for tactical trucks

The U.S. Army Contracting Command has awarded U.S. military truckmaker Oshkosh Defense a three-year extension to the FHTV IV contract and initial delivery orders valued at $146.8 Million.

Under the extension, Oshkosh will provide new and recapitalized Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks (HEMTT), Palletized Load System (PLS) trucks and trailers, and Heavy Equipment Transporters (HET). The initial delivery orders call for a total of 353 new and recapitalized vehicles.

“For decades we’ve worked closely with the U.S. Army to modernize the FHTV fleet, and we are honored that they’ve called on us to continue to provide our Soldiers with these mission critical vehicles,” said Pat Williams, Vice President and General Manager of U.S. Army and Marine Corps Programs for Oshkosh Defense. “We look forward to working with the U.S. Army to further modernize the FHTV fleet in support of current and future missions.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

A key aspect of the FHTV’s design is its capacity to support a multitude of roles. The FHTV’s flexible architecture also accommodates additional capabilities such as Condition Based Maintenance (CBM), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), autonomy, on-board power, and other proven technologies.

Oshkosh Defense was initially awarded the FHTV IV contract in 2015. Since the start of FHTV production, the company has produced over 35,800 HEMTTs, 8,500 PLS vehicles, and 4,600 HETs while also recapitalizing over 14,000 HEMTTs, 3,500 PLS vehicles, and 1,000 HETs.