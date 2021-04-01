U.S. Army awards $1 Billion contract for guided artillery rockets

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp. was awarded a contract from the U.S. Army for additional 11,000 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets, the company announced March 30.

This contract, with an estimated value of $1.1 billion, calls for the production of more than 9,000 GMLRS Unitary and Alternative-Warhead (AW) rockets, more than 2,000 Low-Cost Reduced-Range Practice Rockets (RRPRs) and integrated logistics support for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and international customers.

Per the contract, work will be performed at the Lockheed Martin facilities in Camden, Arkansas; Dallas and Lufkin, Texas; and Ocala, Florida, and will be completed by September 2023.

“GMLRS’s versatile rounds provide proven capability, unmatched accuracy and are engineered for future needs in support of Joint All-Domain Operations (JADO),” said Gaylia Campbell, vice president of Precision Fires and Combat Maneuver Systems at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “GMLRS remains in high demand because it’s the right round for multiple types of missions. Our focus remains on producing the combat-proven, cost-effective GMLRS to meet our customers’ needs.”

As noted by the company, Lockheed has already delivered 50,000 GMLRS rockets to the Army.

GMLRS is an all-weather rocket designed for fast deployment that delivers precision strike beyond the reach of most conventional weapons. The munition is the primary round for the combat-proven Lockheed Martin produced HIMARS and MLRS family of launchers and features a Global Positioning System (GPS) aided inertial guidance package and small maneuvering canards on the rocket nose, which add maneuverability to enhance the accuracy of the system.

The GMLRS AW was developed to service area targets without the effects of unexploded ordinance. GMLRS unitary rockets provide precision strike for point targets, exceed the required combat reliability rate and are cost-effective. The Reduced-Range Practice Rocket allows users to train with realistic, full-motored rockets with limited flight range, making them ideal for smaller testing ranges.

Lockheed Martin is also developing the Extended Range (ER) GMLRS that will provide the same accuracy and reliability the munition is known for while significantly extending the range – reaching 150 kilometers.

For more than 40 years, Lockheed Martin has been the leading designer and manufacturer of long-range, surface-to-surface precision strike solutions, providing highly reliable, combat-proven systems like MLRS, HIMARS, ATACMS and GMLRS to domestic and international customers.