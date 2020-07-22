Wednesday, July 22, 2020
U.S. Army Abrams shot another tank during training exercise

Colton Jones
By Colton Jones
Photo by Abigail Meyer

A U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams main battle tank has been reportedly shooting another tank during a training exercise at Fort Bliss.

On July 20, an incident with friendly fire occurred at the Fort Bliss training ground in Texas during firing at moving targets.

Some sources reported that one of the “Abrams” tanks, from a distance of 2600m, has shot a tank from his own Cavalry Regiment.

One soldier was injured in an accident when the M1002 multi-purpose training round hit his tank. His tank commander and crew responded quickly to render aid.

The 120mm training ammunition, used by Abrams tanks during exercise, includes the M865 kinetic energy and the M1002 multi-purpose tank training rounds.

The M1002 is matched ballistically to the time-of-flight parameters of the M830A1, thus creating realistic training. The tailcone stabilizer provides a safety feature, which limits the overall flight range to under 8km, reducing the requirement for extreme-range safety fans.

