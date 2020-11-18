U.S. Air Force deploys F-16 fighters from Germany to UAE

The U.S. Central Command announced on Monday that F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 480th Fighter Squadron, 52nd Fighter Wing moved from Germany to the United Arab Emirates.

The details were given in a 16 November media release, to announce F-16 fighter jets arrived at Al Dhafra Air Base, UAE on Nov. 12, to enhance U.S. Air Forces Central’s ability to deter aggression and promote security and stability within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

Deploying as an instrument of Dynamic Force Employment, the detachment of F-16s along with squadron personnel from Spangdahlem AB will rapidly integrate into theater air training, as well as joint, coalition and partnered missions. The unit’s presence highlights the Air Force’s ability to rapidly deploy and employ forces anywhere around the globe at any moment.

“The deployment of the 480th Fighter Squadron demonstrates the U.S. Air Force’s agility and CENTCOM’s commitment to allies and partners to bolster security and stability in the region,” said Lt. Gen. Greg Guillot, 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander. “While deployed, the unit will conduct a wide range of missions, including combat operations and training with joint and regional partners, enhance the unit’s overall readiness and return to (U.S. European Command) better prepared to support future operations.”

Dynamic operations and force employment deliver joint force commanders the critical capability to move forces fluidly into and across the theater in order to seize, retain and exploit the initiative against an adversary. These deployments also amplify USAFCENT’s agility and strengthen capability resiliency.