Turkish troops to take part in Karabakh victory parade in Azerbaijan

Turkish Soldiers will take part in the large-scale military parade celebrating Azerbaijan’s victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh war victory in the Azerbaijani capital Baku on Thursday.

According to a spokesman for the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, at the invitation of President Heydar Aliyev, the Turkish Soldiers arrived in Baku to take part in a military parade to celebrate its victory in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Over 3,000 soldiers will participate in the parade in the capital Baku on Dec. 10, the ministry said in a statement.

“Up to 150 military vehicles, including new military equipment, missile and artillery pieces, air defense systems recently adopted into the armament, as well as military ships and boats will be demonstrated at the parade,” the ministry said.

Some war trophies seized from the Armenian army will also be displayed at the event, it added.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also expected to attend the ceremony.

Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, and seven adjacent districts, is the territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but was under the illegal occupation of the Armenian forces since the early 1990s.

Forty-four days of clashes ended with a Russia-brokered truce, and Azerbaijan managed to liberate five city-centers, four towns and 286 villages amid the heavy fighting. Yerevan was forced to evacuate the cities of Aghdam, Lachin and Kalbajar as part of the cease-fire.