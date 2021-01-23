Saturday, January 23, 2021
Turkey unveils hybrid main battle tank

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Republic of Turkey Ministry of National Defense

Turkey has unveiled an upgraded version of its hybrid main battle tank which combining the hull of a Leopard 2A4 with the turret of an Altay.

The latest version of the tank was displayed during the visit of the Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar to the BMC Plant.

The upgraded Leopard 2A4 is equipped with a Turkish-made active protection system and laser warning systems. It combines the chassis of Germany’s tank with the turret of locally developed Altay with 120mm (4.7 in) smoothbore gun.

Altay is Turkey’s domestically designed and manufactured third-generation+ main battle tank and developed under Turkey’s largest land platform project.

Altay incorporates state-of-the-art technologies enabling enhanced armour protection, mobility and firepower.

Earlier in October 2019, a senior shareholder in BMC Ethem Sancak stated the Altay tank would be fielded within 24 months but the program faced major delays due to failed access to significant components like the engine, transmission and armor.

