Turkey procures second batch of S-400 air defense systems

The Turkish Armed Forces have signed a contract for the second batch of S-400 air defense systems, also known as the SA-21 Growler, Head of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev told reporters on Sunday.

“The contract has been signed,” the chief executive said, replying to the corresponding question.

The sides are now discussing “the financial arrangement of implementing the contract,” he specified.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Rosoboronexport chief said that the timeframe of implementing the contract would depend “on our partners’ readiness to finally resolve the procedural issues with the financing of this project.”

The first delivery of the Russian S-400 advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system has arrived in Turkey in July 2019.

The components of the first S-400 missile system battery of Turkey were delivered at Akıncı Air Base of Turkish Air Force at Ankara onboard an An-124-100 military transport aircraft of Russia Air Force’s 224th Flight Unit with RA-82038 register early morning today on 12 July.